UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields rise on trade deal hopes and Brexit clarity

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday as the United States and China appeared close to a trade deal and a thumping British Conservative election win cleared hurdles in the way of the country’s exit from the European Union next month.

Progress in resolving the two key geopolitical risks that have hurt global economic growth and anchored yields on safe-haven bonds in negative territory boosted investors’ appetite for riskier assets across markets.

Most 10-year bond yields - which move inversely to their underlying price - were up three basis points after a steeper rise in early trading .

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield touched a six-month high at -0.217%. It was last at -0.23%, up 3 basis points.

Washington will suspend some tariffs on Chinese goods and cut others in return for Beijing buying double the U.S. farm goods it bought before trade tensions started, U.S. sources said on Thursday, although the lack of confirmation from either side cast doubt on whether a deal had been finalised.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party won a resounding election victory on Friday that will allow him to pass a withdrawal agreement to take Britain out of the European Union in matter of weeks.

“The mix between the prospect of a trade deal between China and the U.S. and also the clear majority for the Tories in the UK I would say are the perfect ingredients this morning for this risk-on mood,” said DZ Bank rates strategist Sebastian Fellechner.

Ireland’s 10-year bond, which analysts say trades at a premium due to Brexit uncertainty, briefly touched a 10-day high at 0.08%. It was last up 2 basis points at 0.07%.

DZ Bank’s Fellechner said the lack of an Irish rally was not a surprise, given that the country faces one of the biggest risks from Brexit uncertainty as Britain still has to agree a trade relationship with EU after leaving the bloc.

“Now we don’t talk about the withdrawal agreement but the transition period and the end of the transition period,” he said.

While attention will stay on these two geopolitical issues, investors will also look at U.S. retail sales data due later on Friday. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Marc Jones and David Clarke)