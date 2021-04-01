UPDATE 1-Euro zone bonds dip, balancing lockdowns and recovery

* There will be no GVD/EUR report on Friday April 2 and Monday April 5 due to UK public holidays (Adds details, updates prices)

AMSTERDAM, April 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on Thursday, but showed little clear direction as they balanced extended lockdowns with central bank support and data pointing to signs of economic recovery.

France announced late on Wednesday it would widen lockdown measures to the entire country starting Saturday, in the latest sign of the euro zone’s struggles to keep the coronavirus pandemic in check.

That topped dovish messaging in European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s Wednesday interview with Bloomberg News, where she said investors could test the bank’s willingness to rein in rising borrowing costs “as much as they want”.

An end to its pandemic bond buying scheme in 2022 is “not set in stone”, she added.

The bank accelerated the pace of its bond buying at its March meeting, although without an increase in the size of the programme that just means the purchases will run out earlier.

ECB chief economist Philip Lane reinforced the message on Thursday, stressing euro zone inflation, which rose again in March, is driven by transient factors while underlying trends remain weak, meaning the bank needs to maintain copious support for the economy.

Another of the bank’s policymakers, Jens Weidmann, said its three-week-old forecast for a 4% economic rebound in the euro zone was already in jeopardy due to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Against those headlines, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a $2 trillion-plus jobs plan on Wednesday, underscoring the virus recovery theme prevailing in markets.

And final factory activity data for March in euro zone on Thursday showed it grew even faster than a flash reading earlier in the month predicted, at the highest pace since the survey began in June 1997.

All in all, euro area bond yields were little changed. At 1045 GMT, Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 1 basis point to -0.31%. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

U.S. manufacturing PMIs due later in the day will be a bigger focus. That index is also expected to rise, but DZ Bank analysts said attention would be on the prices paid component. A further rise could get bond investors back to fretting about inflationary pressures.

But “Europe’s traders and investors will hardly be able to react to the numbers, and are unlikely to be keen to take on risk ahead of that release and the long weekend,” DZ Bank analysts told clients, referring to the Easter holidays on Friday and Monday. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli. Editing by Larry King and Mark Potter)