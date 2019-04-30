UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields rise as data lifts hopes of brighter outlook

* Bund yield rises to 1-week high after state inflation data

* Biggest one-day jump in over two weeks

* Euro zone Q1 GDP stronger than expected

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with Italy data, debt sales)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year government bond yield rose to a one-week high above zero percent on Tuesday, following stronger-than-expected euro zone economic growth data and signs of an inflation pick-up in the powerhouse German economy.

Gross domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2019, up from 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 0.1 percent in the third.

Spain’s economy, the fourth biggest in the bloc, expanded a stronger-than-expected 0.7 percent in the first three months of the year.

Annual inflation in Germany meanwhile accelerated in April towards the European Central Bank’s near 2-percent target, data from German states suggested. But the rise may be due to one-off price rises around the Easter holiday.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, consumer price inflation accelerated to 2.1 percent from 1.5 percent. Price pressures picked up in four other states too.

The country-wide number will be released later this session.

A key gauge of long-term inflation expectations rose to a five-week high, just shy of 1.42 percent, following the data.

Germany led a selloff in higher-rated euro zone bonds, rising almost four basis points to a one-week high at 0.04 percent. It was set for its biggest one-day jump in over two weeks.

Most other 10-year euro zone bond yields were 2-3 bps higher on the day.

“The inflation data is clearly on the firmer side,” said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank in London.

“It is adding to pressure on core paper, which was emerging yesterday as markets welcomed the lack of rating downgrade for S&P on Italy and the fact that there was not a better showing for the far right in Spain’s election at the weekend.”

S&P Global on Friday maintained Italy’s BBB credit rating, helping narrow peripheral bond spreads over benchmark Germany on Monday.

Relief on the ratings front allowed Italy to sell the top planned amount in bonds at an auction on Tuesday, paying the lowest 10-year yield in a year.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield, last down one basis point at 2.58 percent, was also pushed down by positive news for the Italian economy.

It grew slightly more than expected in the first quarter of the year, lifting the country out of its third recession in a decade.

“Given the fact that tomorrow is a holiday in much of Europe and we have the Fed meeting, volumes are light,” said Pooja Kumra, European rates strategist at TD Securities, referring to a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve that concludes on Wednesday. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Alison Williams and Jon Boyle)