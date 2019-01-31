UPDATE 1-Euro zone, U.S. yields hit new lows as Fed discards rate hike promises

* Fed says to be “patient” on further rate hikes

* Rate hike cycle might be at an end - analyst

* U.S., German and French yields drop

* Euro zone GDP data due out at 10.00 GMT

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds quotes, background, wider euro zone bond prices)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German and French borrowing costs followed U.S. Treasury yields to new lows on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled its three-year drive to tighten monetary policy might be at an end as the outlook darkens for the world’s largest economy.

As it held interest rates steady, the U.S. central bank discarded its promises of “further gradual increases” in interest rates, and said it would be “patient” before making any further moves.

“They are signalling that the rate cycle may have already come to an end, and that they are getting flexible on the next rates response,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

“That was the most surprising element - the balance sheet element was already flagged,” he added, referring to comments that the Fed balance sheet would remain larger than previously expected.

This, in addition to the European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi’s cautious remarks at last week’s ECB meeting, shows major central banks are responding to the economic risks and the economic weaknesses we have seen recently, he said.

The yield on Germany’s 10-year bond, the benchmark for the euro zone, dropped two basis points to 0.162 percent, tracking U.S. 10-year Treasury yields lower, which also hit a new two-week low in European trading.

Most other euro zone bond yields were between 1-3 bps lower, and France’s 10-year bond yield dropped to its lowest in over two years at 0.573 percent, down 2 bps on the day.

Southern European bond yields also dropped across the board, though analysts said this was because of large Spanish and Italian bond redemptions due this week.

This did mean that Italian 10-year yields hit a new six-month low of 2.566 percent, while the closely-watched Italy/Germany bond yield spread was at 240 basis points, its tightest level since late September.

Initial estimates of euro zone gross domestic product (GDP) figures are due out at 10.00 GMT, with a Reuters poll suggesting market expectations are that the bloc’s economy grew 1.2 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Country specific numbers are also due out and Spain kicked things off by reporting higher-than-expected expansion of 2.4 percent from October to December over the same period in 2017. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)