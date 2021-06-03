UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields near lows, demand at bond auctions pre-ECB

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, adds details, updates prices)

June 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields held near recent lows on Thursday as markets sought direction ahead of next week’s ECB policy meeting, while long-dated debt auctions from Spain and France attracted decent demand.

The European Central Bank will support the euro zone “well into” its recovery from a pandemic-induced double dip recession, its president Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

ECB policymakers entered their silent period before the June 10 meeting, a week in which they avoid saying anything that could influence expectations about monetary policy decisions.

Comments in recent weeks, led by Lagarde, that it would be too early for the ECB to discuss slowing its pandemic emergency bond purchases (PEPP) helped reverse a sharp sell-off in the bloc’s government bonds in May. That had been driven by speculation that the ECB may slow purchases as the bloc’s economic outlook brightens with speedier COVID vaccinations.

Yields have held in a relatively tight range for the last week and that persisted on Thursday, as Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was unchanged at -0.19% by 1020 GMT.

Meanwhile, long-dated debt auctions from France and Spain saw relatively good demand without weighing on the market.

That was in contrast to the weak demand observed at recent auctions from Germany, one of which received less demand than the country’s target.

“The underlying picture to me is that there isn’t a strong case for holding cash core bonds as the European recovery continues,” said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

“A more attractive propositions is to hold bonds that offer a spread buffer on top of them” he added, referring to the additional yield countries like Spain and France offer over Germany.

Later in the session the focus is expected to turn to the U.S., where employment data will set up markets for the closely watched non-farm payroll data due Friday.

Data at 1230 GMT should show weekly U.S. jobless claims fell, while a private employment report is set to point to a slightly lower increase than in April, Reuters polls show.

U.S. data releases often move euro area bonds in tandem with U.S. Treasuries, as the two debt markets are closely correlated.

Focus will also be on U.S. Federal Reserve speakers on Thursday, after policymaker Patrick Harker said it may be time for the central bank to start thinking about the best way to slow the pace of its asset purchases. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Alexander Smith)