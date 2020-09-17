UPDATE 1-German bond yields dip after Fed, focus on ECB speakers

* Euro zone periphery government bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds details, comments)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - German government bond yields dipped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, with inflation looking likely to remain subdued for three years.

The U.S. central bank promised to keep rates near zero until inflation is on track to “modestly exceed” its 2% target.

New economic projections released with the policy statement showed most policymakers see interest rates on hold through to at least 2023, with inflation not breaching 2% over that period.

While U.S. Treasury yields initially rose after the decision they fell on Thursday and stocks took a hit.

“It basically shows that it’s hard to please markets that are used to massive amounts of central bank action,” said DZ Bank rates strategist Christian Lenk.

“I think that that really shows the big point is the Fed is going to stick to its... rate policy until the end of 2023.”

Bonds in the euro zone remained supported on Thursday, with German 10-year yields down 1 basis point to -0.49%.

Attention remained on central bank speakers. The euro exchange rate is a “fundamental” determinant of euro zone inflation, European Central Bank vice president Louis de Guindos said, while governing council member Olli Rehn said the bank is ready to use all instruments if inflation falls short of the bank’s goal.

They joined a chorus of dovish ECB speakers who have nuanced the bank’s unexpectedly sanguine policy message last week that took markets by surprise given the bloc’s negative inflation reading in August and the appreciation of the euro.

Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank, said it was important to note that statements so far have come from dovish policymakers, and are unlikely to represent the view of the governing council as a whole given the absence of views from hawkish members and the policy stance conveyed during last week’s meeting.

Elsewhere, the three-month euribor interbank rate fell to a new record low at -0.501%. Money market rates have fallen sharply as cheap ECB loans have meant banks have little need to borrow from one another.

In the primary market, France raised 9.743 billion euros from an auction of conventional and inflation-linked bonds and Spain raised 4.23 billion euros from short and long-dated bonds.

Germany plans to take on new debt of around 100 billion euros next year to sustain coronavirus stimulus, an increase from the 80 billion initially eyed

The European Commission recommended governments spend money from its 750 billion euro recovery fund on green energy, transport and investment in digitalisation.