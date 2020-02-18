UPDATE 1-German bond yields most negative in two weeks on coronavirus caution

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds ZEW survey, chart, bond sales)

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Safe-haven German bond yields hit their most negative level in two weeks on Tuesday as a trading update from Apple spooked markets across the globe on the economic impact of coronavirus.

The world’s most valuable technology firm warned on Monday it was unlikely to meet its March quarter sales guidance set just three weeks ago, as it became one of the biggest corporate casualties of the virus outbreak.

The statement provided the latest warning on the extent to which the outbreak will impact the global economy, sending stock markets down.

“Apple’s announcement makes the wider virus impact more tangible and we expect more fixed-income buying flows, especially if this is backed up by negativity in earnings from Walmart and Deere & Co,” Mizuho analysts said in a note to clients, referring to major upcoming company results statements.

The change in market tone follows monetary measures taken by China to curb the impact of the virus on Monday, which had stoked some optimism on policymakers’ response.

Germany’s 10-year benchmark yield fell as low as -0.43%, its lowest in two weeks, in early trade. It was last down 2 basis points at -0.42%. Other 10-year bond yields fell similarly.

The mood among German investors deteriorated far more than expected in February on worries that the coronavirus outbreak would dampen world trade, a survey showed on Tuesday. However, the data did not have a material impact on bond yields.

“Going into the data we already knew the German economy was in a bad place,” Mizuho rates strategist Peter McCallum said.

The data came after last week’s GDP reading which showed the German economy stagnated in the fourth quarter.

This reversed hopes that had grown since the end of 2019 that the worst may be over for the euro zone’s economy.

“It’s unlikely that we get the rebound in global growth some were expecting ... at the start of the year,” McCallum said.

In the primary market, Germany sold 4 billion euros of 2-year bonds, while Belgium gathered 21 billion euros of demand for a 20-year bond it will price later on Tuesday via a syndicate of banks, according to a lead manager update seen by Reuters.

Elsewhere, the euro zone should be ready for a fiscal boost if a downturn hits its economy, Germany’s finance minister and his counterparts from other countries of the bloc said.