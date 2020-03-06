UPDATE 1-German Bund yield eyes record lows as coronavirus rattles markets

(Updates with comment, charts, context)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell to a six-month low on Friday, within striking distance of last year’s record lows, as coronavirus continued to rattle world markets.

The outbreak spread across the United States on Thursday, surfacing in at least four new states. The prospect of a prolonged economic slowdown across the globe whacked equity markets and sent investors, once again, fleeing to safe-haven bond markets.

In top-rated Germany, the euro zone’s benchmark bond issuer, bond yields were set for their fourth straight week of declines.

The 10-year German Bund yield fell to a six-month low at around -0.72% - just 2 basis point away from record lows reached last September during the U.S.-China trade wars.

Two-year German bond yields also hit six-month lows, falling to almost -0.90% — a sign investors have now price in pessimism on euro zone growth.

Data showing German industrial orders surged in January provided little comfort to a market already looking past numbers that do not capture the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Today’s session may bring record lows for the 10-year Bund yield,” said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.

“With markets this volatile, there are increasing concerns for liquidity, and though German paper is scarce it still has the allure of being the safest in Europe, naturally benefiting during flight-to-quality moves.”

Across the euro area, yields on higher-rated bonds were 2 to 4 bps lower on the day. Italian bonds sold off in line with other risk markets.

Ten-year bond yields in Italy, which has been at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, were last up 7 bps on the day at 1.14%

U.S. Treasury yields extended their decline, with 10-year yields at a record low 0.808%

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields have slid almost 85 bps in the past two weeks, set for the biggest two-week fall since 1987.