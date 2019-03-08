UPDATE 1-German Bund yields near zero pct, French bonds set for best week since 2016

* Day after ECB policy changes, Bund yields fall to 0.05 pct

* Weak German, China data reinforce dovish ECB stance

* French yields set for biggest weekly drop since 2016 (Updates with details, comment, chart)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond yield took a step closer to zero percent on Friday as weak economic data from Europe’s biggest economy as well as China reinforced the dovish stance from the European Central Bank a day earlier.

The ECB on Thursday pushed out the timing of its first post-crisis rates hike until 2020 at the earliest, cut its growth and inflation forecasts and offered banks a new set of cheap loans to support economic growth.

That sparked a huge rally in bond prices across the bloc, pushing yields to their lowest levels since at least 2016, and left most bond markets set for their best week in months.

Data on Friday added to concern about the global growth outlook: China’s exports tumbled the most in three years and German industrial orders fell 2.6 percent in January from a month earlier, versus a forecast for a 0.5 percent rise.

German 10-year bond yields fell to 0.048 percent . They are now at their lowest level since 2016 — a year that saw the ECB ramp up stimulus and cut rates to fight deflation and weak economic growth.

French 10-year bond yields also hit a new 2016 low at around 0.40 percent.

They are down 17 basis points this week and set for their biggest weekly drop since July 2016 - shortly after Britain’s Brexit referendum fuelled concerns about the global growth outlook and rattled world markets.

“The ECB has had a bullish impact on bond markets and that is set to continue,” said Ciaran O’Hagan, rates strategist at Societe Generale in Paris.

“We were not expecting something so clear, so soon and markets were not either so bond yields are likely to stay low for longer.”

ECB President Mario Draghi caught even dovish rate-setters off guard by pushing for unexpectedly generous stimulus after forecasts showed a large drop in economic growth, four sources familiar with the discussion said on Thursday.

Southern European bond yields, which all saw hefty falls on Thursday, were a touch higher on Friday.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield rose 1.5 bps to 2.50 percent . But it is down 23 bps this week and set for its biggest weekly drop since September. Spanish and Portuguese yields are down around 15 bps each this week, also set for the biggest weekly drop in months.

“The ECB sees the balance of risks to the outlook still to the downside and the downgrades to inflation projections out to 2021 certainly help entrench the notion that the ECB will likely have to keep rates low-for-longer,” ING said in a note.