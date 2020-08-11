UPDATE 1-German yields jump on surge in investor morale

* German yields hit two-week high on positive ZEW survey

* Southern European yields hover near five-month low

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Rewrites top to reflect change in prices)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German government bond yields rose to a two-week high on Tuesday, a move tracked by other high-rated euro zone bonds, after a survey showed investors were more optimistic about the trajectory of the European economy than before.

Investor sentiment in Germany picked up more than expected in August, a survey by the ZEW Institute showed, reflecting hopes that Europe’s biggest economy is recovering after the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany’s 10-year Bund, the benchmark bond in the bloc, saw its yield rise four basis points to a two-week high of -0.488%, a move mirrored by debt of other high-grade countries such as The Netherlands and France.,

“The air below the -0.50% level (on German 10-year Bunds) was getting thinner and so hopes for improved economic outlook is pushing yields higher,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann. “Stock markets hitting new highs are also contributing.”

U.S. stock futures reached a record high on Tuesday, also on hopes of a stimulus-led recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

But Guntermann warned that worries around COVID-19 infection numbers and geopolitical issues remain.

Earlier, southern European government bond yields dropped to new lows amid the promise of fiscal stimulus in the United States, unprecedented central bank support and a European Union recovery fund.

In early trading, Spain’s 10-year government bond yield dropped to 0.254%, its lowest since early March. The equivalent Portuguese bond yield fell to 0.278%, also its lowest since early March, before rising slightly.

In the absence of significant data releases or Europe-related headlines, the recently agreed European recovery fund has encouraged investors to keep buying this kind of debt, said Mizuho rates strategist Peter Chatwell.

“That was a watershed moment. Investors can now look at all European government bonds as being much more similar as it is more likely that stronger economies will be able to support the weaker ones in a crisis via the recovery fund,” he said.

The central bank liquidity flooding the system is also pushing spreads tighter. Chatwell pointed to the difference between three-month Euribor and the Euro Overnight Index Average, which has gone negative for the first time since early March. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Susan Fenton, Larry King)