UPDATE 1-Germany's 10-year bond yield hits 1-month high as oil surges

* Oil highest in over 3 years on report Saudis want higher prices

* Germany’s 10-year nears 1-month high

* Euro zone yields up 1-3 bps

* Italy/German yield gap at tightest since August 2016 (rewrites throughout)

By Fanny Potkin

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond yield neared a one month high on Thursday as the highest oil prices since late 2014 raised the prospect of upward pressure on inflation.

Oil prices jumped as U.S. crude inventories declined and top exporter Saudi Arabia pushes for higher prices by continuing to withhold supplies.

The surge came on a Reuters report that OPEC’s new price hawk Saudi Arabia would be happy for crude to rise to $80 or even $100.

Sustained higher energy prices could feed through into higher inflation, potentially speeding up a tightening of monetary policy in the euro zone.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, rose to as much as 0.563 percent in early trading, up 3 basis points on the day, its highest since March 22nd.

“Oil has an impact on the yield segment, on Bunds, but it’s still rather moderate,” said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenk.

Most better-rated euro zone borrowing costs edged up 1-3 basis points on the day.

Italy continued to outperform, as the gap between Italy and Germany’s borrowing costs narrowed on Thursday to its tightest August 2016, as post-election political gridlock in Italy eased investor fears of a populist coalition.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Wednesday challenged the far-right League to abandon its electoral allies by the end of this week and form a joint government, as talks to end Italy’s post-election deadlock floundered.

Analysts said that the lack of political progress on a coalition between the 5-star movement and the League was reassuring to markets. Both parties are hostile to EU budget rules and the anti-immigration League also wants to leave the euro zone as soon as it is politically feasible.

“One driver for the spread tightening could be that investors are skeptical that there’s a real chance for those parties to come together as well as an overall good spread environment,” said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenk.

The premium investors demand to hold Italian 10-year government bonds over benchmark German debt narrowed to 117 basis points.

Elsewhere, the gap between short- and long-dated Treasuries was its lowest in over a decade, which suggests the market anticipates the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates in 2018.

The Fed’s plan to continue hiking rates was born out by Wednesday’s Beige Book report, which said that robust business borrowing, rising consumer spending and tight labor markets indicated the U.S. economy remains on track for continued growth.

Later on Thursday, France will auction 6 to 7 billion euros in short-dated bonds. Spain, meanwhile, plans to auction 4-5 billion euros in bonds maturing in 2022, 2028, and 2033. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)