UPDATE 1-High-grade euro zone yields edge higher as Turkey crisis cools

* Turkey relief improves risk sentiment

* Demand for safe-haven German Bunds recedes

* Euro zone yields up 1-2 bps across the board

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Rewrites to reflect change in yields, adds background, quotes)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose from one-month lows on Thursday as a currency crisis in Turkey eased, reducing demand for safe-haven assets such as government debt.

Yields on German bonds, considered one of the safest and most liquid assets in the world, had fallen to their lowest level in a month on Wednesday as a currency crisis in Turkey led to a global market selloff and boosted demand for safe assets.

But supportive measures from the Turkish central bank and key ally Qatar have helped the Turkish lira strengthen.

“The Turkish central bank and the Qatar news has helped,” said ING strategist Martin van Vliet. “The overnight news that the Chinese are sending a delegation to the U.S. is also helping support risk sentiment.”

China said on Thursday it would hold a fresh round of trade talks with the United States later this month, offering hope for progress in resolving a conflict that has put world markets on edge.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was up two bps at 3.20 percent. Other high-grade euro zone bond yields also rose 1 to 2 bps on the day.

Italian bonds were hit particularly hard by the Turkish currency crisis, so a recovery by the Turkish lira supported Italian spreads in early trade.

The Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread tightened over 5 basis points to 282 bps from the previous day’s close, then widened to 286 bps later in the session

Italy’s two-year and five-year bonds fared better; their yields dropped five to six bps.

With the caveat that much of Europe was on holiday, making prices more volatile than usual, Italian 10-year yields hit a 2 1/2-month high of 3.20 percent on Wednesday. The spread over Germany was 289 bps, also the widest since late May

The Italy/Spain 10-year spread on Wednesday stretched to 183 bps, the widest since January 2012, the depths of the euro zone debt crisis.

“I would say the market is in wait-and-see mode at the moment, waiting for the outcome of the budget talks,” said Van Vliet of ING, referring to the Italian government’s attempts to push back on EU rules on public spending.