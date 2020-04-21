UPDATE 1-Italian bond yield reaches one-month high before EU meeting

* Italian 10-year yield hits 2%; new bonds set to price

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields rose on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield climbing above 2% for the first time since mid-March, as an oil price crash sent traders looking for safety and investors awaited a key European Union summit later this week.

The EU summit will see member countries try to agree a package to revive an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled readiness on Monday to finance economic recovery in Europe through a bigger EU budget and the issuance of joint debt via the European Commission.

But many analysts say they do not expect the EU meeting to approve coronabonds as other countries push back even if Germany accepts them.

“I want to see it in black and white and I want to see it announced. She (Merkel) seems to moving in principal, but we need to see how it works operationally, so we need to see what happens on Thursday,” said Gilles Moec, chief economist at AXA Investment Managers.

Selling pressure on Italian government bonds has returned in the past week, undoing some of the benefits of the European Central Bank’s bond-buying scheme, after euro zone politicians failed to agree to jointly issue debt to counter the economic slump.

The head of the euro zone bailout fund has said Europe will need at least another 500 billion euros ($544.10 billion) from EU institutions to finance its economic recovery, on top of the half-a-trillion package already agreed.

Italian yields rose, with the 10-year yield up as much as 5 basis points at 2.006%, its highest since before the ECB announced its emergency purchase programme.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields rose to 246 basis points, also the highest since then..

Despite a wave of new issuance hitting the market as governments ramp up borrowing, demand remains strong.

Italy saw record demand of over 100 billion euros for its sale of a new five-year bond and the reopening of a 30-year bond, according to a lead manager update seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

There were small moves in other peripheral bonds on Tuesday. The Portuguese 10-year yield rose towards its one-month high of 1.073% before easing back. Spanish bonds were 1 basis point lower at 0.891%.

Core euro zone bond yields dropped as investors stuck with safer assets following a plunge in crude oil prices and nervousness about the speed at which economies can recover after lockdowns are lifted.

The 10-year German bond yield dropped 5 basis points to -0.495%.

The April reading for the German sentiment ZEW survey was far more optimistic than expected, suggesting business morale had improved since March, but the reading was largely ignored by the market. (Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes, editing by Larry King)