UPDATE 1-Italy bond yields surge on reports that 5-star leader about to step down

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields spiked 5-8 bps across the yield curve on Wednesday on reports that Luigi Di Maio will step down as leader of the 5-star movement.

Di Maio, who is also the foreign minister, was expected to meet other ministers belonging to the anti-establishment movement later on Wednesday morning and was due to announce his resignation at a party meeting in the afternoon, several dailies reported.

In early London trading on Wednesday, benchmark bond prices plunged across the board sending yields on 10-year debt up 8 bps to 1.45%.

“The main thing is the higher Italian bond yields and they will likely continue to underperform for now,” said Peter McCallum, a rates strategist at Mizuho Bank in London.

Yields on Italian debt surged by their most in more than a month on unease among investors who loaded up on the country’s bonds in recent months and now fear that Di Maio’s resignation would trigger fresh election uncertainty.

But the early selloff in Italian bonds looked relatively contained with government debt in the rest of the European bond market complex steady to marginally higher.

Yields on benchmark German debt for 10-year maturities edged 1 bps higher to -0.238%, not far from a two-week low of -0.256% hit in the previous session.

As a result, spreads between 10-year yields on Italian bonds and comparable German debt widened to 169 bps, their highest since early December, according to Refinitiv data.

Yields have softened this week and perceived safe-haven currencies including the Japanese yen have caught a bid on reports of an outbreak of the coronavirus in China, where the death toll rose to nine and authorities reported a surge in new cases.

Investors were also wary of buying bonds aggressively before a central bank policy meeting on Thursday.

The European Central Bank’s first meeting of the year is set to bring the formal launch of a strategy review, most likely including a rethink of an inflation goal the bank has failed to meet since 2013.