UPDATE 1-Italy passes auction test as trade tensions grip wider markets

* Italy sells 6.5 bln euros of bonds, soothing concerns

* Most euro zone yields lower on trade tensions

* Spanish, some German state inflation exceed 2 pct

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with Italian auction results, comment, inflation data)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Italy sold 6.5 billion euros of government debt on Thursday, batting away concerns that recent political ructions would hamper its ability to borrow money in bond markets.

On a day when other euro zone yields dropped on global trade tensions, the euro zone’s third largest economy issued three bonds, placing the top targeted amount in a 5-6.5 billion euro range.

“The bid-to-cover ratio is a bit below average but the size is at the high end, which I think is very encouraging,” said UniCredit fixed income strategist Luca Cazzulani.

“There is a wide range of factors that is helping, including the fact that the discussions (at government level) are moving to a more normal set of topics,” he said.

In secondary trading, Italian government bond yields gave an early fall — they were down 3-4 bps ahead of the auction — and yields were flat to a touch higher, though analysts said this was normal when new supply hits the market.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield was up 1.2 basis points at 2.84 percent.

The Italian bond market has been hammered in recent weeks on fears a coalition between anti-establishment parties, the 5-Star Movement and the League, would embark on high-spending policies and hinder euro zone integration with a hard line on the single currency.

But a prominent League eurosceptic senator told Reuters on Wednesday that Italy’s new government would do nothing to undermine the euro and investors have no reason to fear its agenda.

“The general tone from the Italian government has been a little bit more conciliatory, which has given markets some comfort that the budget deficit should stay under control,” said DZ Bank analyst Andy Cossor.

Other euro zone government bond yields were a lower on the day as global trade tensions hit stock markets — the pan-European stock index was lower 0.3 percent — forcing some investors to the safety of high-grade euro zone bonds.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the region, edged lower to 0.306 percent, only a shade off recent one-month lows.

The demand for bonds is particularly noticeable against the backdrop of rising inflation - usually a cue for selling bonds.

Italian consumer prices accelerated to 1.5 percent from 1 percent in May, data showed on Thursday, while comparable data for Spain and some German states was above the European Central Bank’s target of just below 2 percent.

They may not be having the same impact they normally do because the European Central Bank set out guidance for monetary policy for the next 18 months in its last meeting.

“Given what the ECB said after its last meeting, I think it’s unlikely that inflation data today or tomorrow is going to lead to a significant shift in how policy is going to play out,” said Cossor of DZ Bank.

A European Union summit scheduled to begin later in the day could prove disruptive to bond markets as German Chancellor Angela Merkel seeks a continent-wide agreement on migration, an issue that is threatening her governing coalition. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Peter Graff and Jon Boyle)