UPDATE 1-Italy's bond market recovery gathers pace

* Italy bond market recovery continues

* Broader euro zone bond yields up

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts with move in Italy, updates prices, add comments)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A recovery in Italy’s bond market gathered pace on Tuesday, with yields pulling further away from two-month highs hit at the end of last week as investors fretted about upcoming budget talks.

For some investors, the rise in Italian yields in the past week made the bond market there just too attractive to ignore given sub-zero yields elsewhere in the single currency bloc.

Some positive signs from Italy’s banking sector may also have provided a boost to sentiment. Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit posted a better-than-forecast Q2 profit and said that a widening in Italian bond spreads was under control.

Italy’s government bond yields were down 2-6 basis points across the board, in contrast to a slight rise in borrowing costs in broader euro zone bond markets.

Buy-backs of debt by the Italian Treasury in recent days have also helped cap a rise in yields.

Two-year Italian bond yields saw the biggest outperformance. They were down 6 bps at 0.91 percent, and some 45 bps below a two-month peak touched on Friday at 1.36 percent.

“There is a great temptation on the part of real money accounts to go long Italian bonds because of the cheapening especially at the front-end of the curve,” said Martin van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING.

Still, analysts stressed that thin summer volumes were exaggerating price moves and added that Italian bonds remain vulnerable to the news flow.

The coalition government that took office in Rome in June has flagged ambitious spending plans that have raised concerns on financial markets.

Senior government officials will meet on Wednesday to discuss next year’s budget, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday. On Monday, he had said the government would only apply European Union fiscal rules if they did not impede its reform agenda.

Those uncertainties, plus simmering trade-war fears, have helped push yields on Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield down by 10 basis points from seven-week highs set last week. It was last trading at 0.40 percent, close to almost two-week lows hit on Monday.

“What is remarkable at the moment is the strength in core bond markets,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann. “There is a fundamental case for investors to remain more risk-averse given the Italian budget talks coming up.”

Focus was expected to turn to U.S. bond markets later in the day, with the U.S. Treasury kicking off its latest auction round with a $34 billion sale of three-year bonds.