UPDATE 2-Italy's bond market bounces back, gets thumbs-up from big Japanese investor

* Kampo CIO says ready to buy short-term Italy debt

* Italy’s 2yr yield down 100 bps towards 1 pct mark

* Polls show most Italians want to stay in the euro

* Euro zone inflation beats forecasts (Recasts, updates throughout)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s borrowing costs fell sharply for a second day on Thursday, as news that one of Japan’s largest institutional investors is looking to buy short-dated Italian debt helped stabilise a market battered by a political crisis in Rome.

Japan Post Insurance Co’s chief investment officer told Reuters the firm, also known as Kampo, is looking to buy short-term Italian government bonds after the recent sell-off made them inexpensive.

With over $700 billion of assets, Kampo is one of the biggest Japanese investors.

On Tuesday, Italy’s 2-year bond yields posted their biggest one-day jump in 26 years on fears that fresh elections in the euro zone’s third biggest economy could strengthen the hand of anti-establishment parties.

But over the past two days stability has returned to the Italian bond markets - helped in part by renewed efforts to form a government and avoid new elections.

In addition, two polls showing that most Italians want to stay in the euro allayed some fears of anti-euro sentiment taking hold in Italy.

“For a macro investor, one who is not constrained by mark to market issues, buying short-dated debt here or looking at markets from a fundamental perspective and not paying too much attention to headline risk or short-term price action is sensible,” said Peter Chatwell, head of rates strategy at Mizuho in London.

Italy’s 2-year bond yield was down 95 basis points at 1.03 percent, comfortably below 5-year highs hit this week at around 2.7 percent.

Japanese investors are big buyers of euro zone government bonds and so their activity is closely watched by markets. They bought a record $2.57 billion worth of Spanish bonds in March, according to latest Japanese government data.

FIRMER GROUND

Italy’s 10-year bond yield was down 36 bps at 2.69 percent, while the Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread tightened to 230 bps, more than 30 bps tighter than Wednesday’s close.

Still, that spread has increased more than 100 basis points this month - the biggest monthly spread widening since 2011.

Italian five-year credit default swaps fell 19 basis points from Wednesday’s close to 233 bps, according to data from IHS Markit.

“The market is just rallying, hoping that new elections may be avoided. That’s what’s behind the rally in BTPs (Italian bonds),” said ING strategist Martin van Vliet.

“The market was preparing for snap elections which would be seen as a de facto referendum on euro membership. But with these two parties looking to get together, the ‘referendum’ could be avoided.”

Analysts warned that the Italian situation was still unpredictable and it was too early to suggest that Thursday’s moves represent a sustainable recovery.

“The situation is likely to remain fairly fluid for now and while short-term stability may prevail we fail to see how BTP-Bund spreads can tighten substantially from here in the near term,” RBC said in a note.

As southern European bond markets recovered ground, safer, top-rated bond yields rose with inflation data adding to the upward pressure.

Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to 1.9. percent from 1.2 percent in April, well above expectations for a 1.6 percent increase, as surging oil prices quickly fed through to consumers.

The European Central Bank targets inflation at close to 2 percent.

The yield on Germany’s 10-year government bond — the benchmark for the bloc — rose 3 bps to 0.38 percent.