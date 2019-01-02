UPDATE 1-Lacklustre factory numbers push German yields to 20-month lows

* Chinese, euro zone factory PMIs fuel gloomy outlook

* German 10-year yields drop 7 bps to 0.17 pct

* Bund yields set for biggest daily drop since Dec 2016

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds quotes, background, Italian bond prices)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Benchmark German government bond yields dropped to their lowest since April 2017 as business surveys in China and the euro zone underlined worries over the global growth outlook and hit stock markets.

China saw factory activity contracting for the first time in over two years, sending mainland Chinese shares 1.2 percent lower and stripping S&P 500 futures of early gains.

The gloom continued in Europe, where Purchasing Managers’ surveys for the euro zone were at their lowest since Feb. 2016 and future output PMIs were at a six-year low.

German Bunds are seen as one of safest and most liquid assets in the world, and tend to rally at times of stress.

The yield on Germany’s 10-year government debt — which moves inversely to price — dropped to 0.17 percent, its lowest since April 2017, down seven basis points on the day.

At this rate it is set for its biggest one-day fall in over two years.

“This drop in Bund yields is a reflection of a weakness in equities and overall risk sentiment,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann. “China is one of the main drivers, with the PMIs today showing manufacturing in contraction, and the Chinese equity markets as well being hit.”

The gap between German 2-year and 10-year bond yields was its tightest since November 2016 at 79.90 basis points.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit their lowest since early February at 2.661 percent, while Japanese 10-year yields hit zero on Dec 24 for the first time since Sept 2017.

Money market prices indicated that investors are now only pricing in a 30 percent chance of a rate hike from the European Central Bank in 2019.

ITALY RELIEF

Italy provided some relief in an otherwise gloomy start to 2019, with the country’s 10-year yields hitting a 3-1/2-month low after lawmakers in Rome endorsed the government’s 2019 budget late last year.

Parliament on Saturday passed the budget, just meeting an end-year deadline following a deal last week with the European Commission that calmed financial markets and averted the risk of fines against Rome.

With bond futures trading for the first time since then, Italian yields dropped 4-5 basis points across the curve while 10-year BTP Futures briefly hit a five-month high of 128.59 before easing a touch.

The yield on Italy’s 10-year government bond dipped as much as seven bps to 2.70 percent, the lowest since Sept. 11.

The Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread tightened to 252 basis points, not as dramatic a move as German yields were compressed by concerns over global stock markets and the economic outlook.