UPDATE 1-Spain bond sale to test euro zone resistance to political risk

* Ten-year sale to test appetite for peripheral Europe’s debt

* Demand exceeds 20 bln euros by mid-morning

* South Europe yields rise as investors make space

* Merkel to talk to EU leaders amid domestic tensions

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Writes through)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Southern European bond yields rose on Tuesday before a 10-year bond sale by Spain, seen by many as a test case for the market’s ability to withstand political uncertainty in the European Union.

The syndicated deal by Spain - a structure where borrowers appoint banks to sell their bonds directly to investors — looked set to be completed on Tuesday with demand exceeding 20 billion euros by mid-morning.

Two weeks ago, bankers who manage government bond sales said the deal was unlikely to materialise after the emergence of an anti-establishment government in Italy.

But on Tuesday, market sentiment appeared to be positive. Euro zone yields in general and Southern European bond yields in particular were rising, suggesting investors were clearing space in their portfolios.

“The expected size is 7 billion to 8 billion euros, and a large order book would be a good signal for Spain, the periphery and the fact that Italian fears are contained to Italy,” said ING strategist Benjamin Schroeder.

France was also in the market, reopening its Green bonds maturing in 2036, and was set to raise 4 billion euros from the sale.

Selling was concentrated on Italian government bonds, with 10-year yields up 6 basis points on the day. One trader said investors were taking the opportunity to switch from Italian to Spanish debt.

Spanish and Portuguese equivalents were up 3 bps each.

In the euro zone debt crisis of 2011-2012, all lower-rated debt from governments on the euro zone periphery sold off on contagion fears when Greece appeared on the brink of default.

But that effect seems to diminished. Although Spanish and Portuguese debt did sell off when a coalition of the 5-Star Movement and League was taking office in Italy, it soon recovered.

The spread between Spanish and Italian 10-year bond yields widened to 147 bps on Tuesday compared with 47 bps at the start of May. Earlier this month, it reached 165 bps, its widest since January 2012 .

“We find Spanish government bonds are sufficiently insulated from market volatility as Spain does not face the same structural and political challenges as Italy,” Mizuho analysts said in a note.

They expect the expect the deal to be at the lower end of the 8 billion- to 10 billion-euro range of recent 10-year bond sales.

MERKEL WATCH

Investors will also be keeping an eye on Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking a Europe-wide agreement on migration. She faces a revolt on the issue from her Bavarian coalition allies that threatens her government.

“Do we really think she will get anything out of the EU summit that will satisfy her CSU (Bavarian) partner? Tensions have not been defused and there’s still a risk of government breakup in Germany,” ING’s Schroeder said.

This possibility has kept safe-haven German Bunds pinned near recent lows. On Tuesday, 10-year yields were flat at 0.32 percent, still close to near one-month lows of 0.304 percent hit on Monday.

Elsewhere, Greek government bond yields dropped after ratings agency S&P Global raised its long-term debt rating on Greece. It cited a reduction in debt risks from the creation of cash buffers and extension of maturity on its debts.

The yield on short-dated Greek debt dropped as much as 22 bps to 1.15 percent.