UPDATE 1-Spain, Portugal yields hit one-month lows on Italy feel-good factor

By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Spanish and Portuguese 10-year government bond yields hit their lowest level in a month on Tuesday, as reports of Italy’s conciliatory stance on budget talks lifted broader sentiment.

The Italian government said on Monday it was sticking to its main 2019 budget goals for now as it awaited a cost analysis of its main spending measures, but left open the possibility of eventually cutting its deficit target.

Italian bond yields had dropped sharply on Monday and while shorter-dated bonds were more or less unchanged from those levels on Tuesday, the yield on its 30-year debt dropped five basis points to a one-month low of 3.87 percent.

Those gains have spilled into Spanish and Portuguese bonds, with Spain’s 10-year yield dropping to a one-month low of 1.535 percent, down 3.5 bps on day.

“The rally in Italian yields has provided an updraft for its fellow southern European debt markets,” said Rabobank rates strategist Richard McGuire.

Portugal’s 10-year bond yield hit a 3-1/2 week low of 1.859 percent, down 3 bps on the day.

Antoine Bouvet, rates strategist at Mizuho, said with no fresh developments on Tuesday, the market was performing well, with “buying flow behind it rather than news.”

German bond yields earlier fell to their lowest in almost three months after U.S. President Trump reignited fears about global trade conflicts, spurring demand for assets deemed safer.

Trump said on Monday he expected to raise tariffs on Chinese imports. He also said the United Kingdom’s agreement to leave the European Union could make U.S. trade with Britain more difficult, adding to investors’ worries.

The yield on German 10-year government bonds dropped 3 basis points to 0.33 percent, its lowest since early September, before pulling back in mid-European trade.

Other high-grade euro zone bond yields, such as those of the Netherlands and France, were down as much as 2-3 bps on the day and close to their lowest since early September.

But they too lost much of this drop as the session wore on.

The drop in yields came even though European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday the loss of growth momentum in the euro zone was mostly normal and not enough to derail plans to dial back stimulus further. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Tommy Wilkes and Virginia Furness Editing by Sujata Rao and Robin Pomeroy)