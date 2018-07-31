UPDATE 1-Strong inflation pulls euro zone bonds yields up

* Euro zone headline and core inflation beat expectations

* German yields back at 0.445 pct, cancelling early fall

* BoJ tweak still significant, say analysts (Adds background, quote)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - A rally in euro zone government bonds faded on Tuesday, after preliminary data showed inflation in the bloc was higher than expected in July, even after stripping out the effect of energy and food prices.

Euro zone bond yields — which move inversely to price — had dipped 3-4 basis points in early trade after the Bank of Japan vowed to keep rates low, but the euro zone inflation data meant borrowing costs were heading back up by midday.

Headline consumer inflation accelerated to 2.1 percent year-on-year from 2.0 percent in June, while core inflation, which excludes energy costs as well as unprocessed food, rose to 1.3 percent year-on-year from 1.2 percent in June, beating economists’ expectations.

“The underlying inflation is looking like it’s firming up, so I think the story of doom and gloom that the market has been pricing in in recent weeks may be somewhat at risk,” said Mizuho’s head of rates Peter Chatwell.

“It makes sense that Bunds should trade lower (on cash price) and this could continue for the rest of the week.”

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, rose 2 basis points after the data came out and was last trading flat on the day at 0.45 percent.

French 10-year government bond yields, which fell as much as 4 bps at one point, were down just a basis point at 0.74 percent.

Other euro zone bond yields also came off their lows, and were only marginally down on the day.

A long-term gauge of market euro zone inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward, extended its rise after the data.

The measure, which is followed closely by the European Central Bank, rose to 1.7454 percent — its highest level in over five weeks.

BOJ EFFECT

Earlier in the session, German and French government bond yields had fallen after the Bank of Japan vowed to keep interest rates low, a move that means Japanese investors are likely to continue investing in the euro zone bond market.

The Bank of Japan took measures to make its massive stimulus programme more flexible but pledged to keep interest rates low for the time being on Tuesday, reflecting its forecast that it would take time for inflation to hit its 2 percent target.

Though the immediate impact on euro zone bonds was relief that the BOJ hadn’t abandoned its yield targets on Japanese government bonds, analysts still said this was a significant development.

“I think we’ll be looking back at this tweak and see it as a signal that yields could have hit their lows and could be at the beginning of an extremely moderate and slow rise — but a rise nonetheless,” said Chatwell of Mizuho. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Addditional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans)