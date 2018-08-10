UPDATE 2-Emerging market turmoil boosts safe-haven euro zone debt, Italy suffers

* Risk aversion grips world markets amid EM turmoil

* German, U.S. bond yields at 3-week lows

* Italy’s bond yields push higher (Updates with more detail, comment, charts)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Most euro zone bond yields fell on Friday, with German borrowing costs at three-week lows as turmoil in major emerging markets Turkey and Russia boosted demand for safe-haven government debt.

The exception was Italy. Its bond yields, already pushed up by concerns about upcoming budget talks, faced additional upward pressure as risk aversion gripped world markets.

Turkey’s lira hit a new record low on Friday, hurt in part by a widening rift between Turkey and the United States.

Markets were also unnerved by a report in the Financial Times that the European Central Bank was worried about European banks’ exposure to the country.

Shares in France’s BNP Paribas, Italy’s UniCredit and Spain’s BBVA fell by around 3 percent, while the euro tumbled.

“People looking at things this morning are much more aware that there is central contagion risk,” said David Owen, chief European economist at Jefferies in London.

“Having said that, what’s happening in EM (emerging markets)is leading to risk-free rates being bid for and that includes Treasuries, Bunds and gilts.”

Most 10-year euro zone bond yields were down 2-4 basis points on the day.

Yields on 10-year German bonds, regarded as one of the safest assets in the world, hit three-week lows of 0.336 percent and were set for the biggest one-week fall in seven weeks.

U.S. and British 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest levels in almost three weeks .

“There is a clear safe-haven bid for bonds given concerns about the so-called bank-sovereign doom loop,” said DZ Bank strategist Andy Cossor.

“If a European bank holds the sovereign debt of Turkish issuers and their value plunges, then that’s a hit against the bank and an erosion of its capital base.”

Berenberg European economist Carsten Hesse said in a note that while a full blow Turkish banking crisis would have some negative repercussions for euro zone banks with a large exposure to Turkey, the overall exposure of the euro zone banking sector seems too small to spark a “significant” euro zone crisis.

European stock markets fell 0.7 percent. In addition to Turkey’s woes, a slide in the Russian rouble this week on threats of new U.S. sanctions and nagging worries about a global trade war have jolted world markets.

Italian bonds felt the ripple effects as investors steered clear of risky assets.

Political worries also weighed on sentiment towards the euro zone’s third biggest economy.

Italy should scrap a clause in its constitution obliging it to run a balanced budget, deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said, adding the government was not yet working on the matter.

Markets fear the big spending plans of the new anti-establishment coalition will push up Italy’s already high debt levels and bring about a collision with European Union fiscal rules.

Two-year Italian bond yields were up 8 bps at 1.07 percent , while the gap over German peers briefly widened by 10 bps from late Thursday levels to 263 bps before pulling back to around 258 bps.

Italian debt insurance costs hit the highest level in two months.