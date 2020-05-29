UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields edge down; Italy's yields rise after strong issuance

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds chart)

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields mostly edged down by two to four basis points on Friday, as investors waited for a European Commission rescue plan to take form, but Italy’s yields stabilised and then went up, after a new issuance.

Italy sold the full amount planned at a bond auction on Friday, paying lower yields, as it benefited from market optimism over a proposed recovery fund to offset the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The strong demand for Italian debt offset a 5.3% contraction in Italy’s economy in the first quarter from the previous three months, the steepest drop in gross domestic product since the current series began in 1995.

The European Commission proposed a 750 billion-euro recovery fund on Wednesday that would offer 500 billion euros in grants and 250 billion euros in loans to help coronavirus-hit economies.

While markets awaited the response from EU nations, investors wondered when the fund would be ready for use.

European Union leaders must approve it quickly to avert a long recession, Spain’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

Italy and Spain, hard hit by the pandemic, rely on tourism and need the recovery fund to avoid tapping capital markets for funds and raising their debt levels.

Italian 10-year yields were up around 6 bps at 1.49% . Italian bonds have benefited from the proposed EU recovery plans and hit an eight-week low on Thursday.

German government bonds gained as U.S.-China tensions over China’s treatment of Hong Kong rattled investors.

German 10-year Bund yields were down 3 bps at -0.45% , with rest of the core market falling 2 to 3 bps.

Spain’s 10-year government bond yield fell to a two-month low at 0.541%, while Portugal’s 10-year government bond yield fell to its lowest since March 12, at 0.494% .

Spain and Italy’s bonds were continuing a trajectory of increased demand for southern European debt which has seen Italian, Spanish and Portuguese yields drop almost every day since the EU recovery fund was first proposed on May 18.

Euro zone inflation fell to its lowest in nearly four years in May. That fall was expected, while German retail sales fell far less than expected in April.

“The month-end rebalancing flow should help to flatten yield curves and push rates lower,” said Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research at ING.

He added that effect would unwind at the start of June and predicted spreads would remain tight for the foreseeable future, with the European Central Bank expected to announce more quantitative easing purchases next week.