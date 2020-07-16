UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields nudge lower as ECB presses pause for now

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts with ECB decision, updates prices)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged down on Thursday as the European Central Bank kept policy steady after a series of moves to support the pandemic-hit economy.

The ECB remains on track to buy up to 1.35 trillion euros worth of debt through next June under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) and up to 1.8 trillion euros if other purchases are also included.

Amid signs the euro zone economy is now stabilising, some ECB board members have suggested the entire PEPP “envelope” might not be spent, turning investor focus to ECB chief Christine Lagarde’s conference at 1230 GMT.

To keep markets calm, economists say the challenge for Lagarde is to acknowledge data is improving but reiterate her commitment to stimulus given an uncertain outlook.

Aggressive ECB action has stabilised markets and helped narrow euro area bond spreads that widened in March when coronavirus-panic gripped markets.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield is down almost 30 basis points since the ECB ramped up its emergency bond-buying scheme on June 4 to support an economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

And the closely-watched gap over benchmark German Bund yields is at 172 bps - more than 60 bps narrower than two months ago. Spanish and Portuguese bond spreads over Germany have also tightened.

“Lagarde is likely to emphasise that the PEPP envelope is a ceiling, that there is no obligation to go as far as the 1.35 trillion euros, but the expectation is that they will do more,” said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield fell after the ECB decision and was trading flat on the day at 1.27%, having touched its lowest since late March on Wednesday at around 1.25%. It had edged up earlier in the session.

Germany’s benchmark Bund yield was 2 bps lower at -0.46% as a European Union summit, starting on Friday, also loomed.

“This will be a non-event with a big test for Lagarde’s communication skills,” Carsten Brzeski, chief economist for the euro zone at ING told the Reuters Global Markets Forum this week. “The real action will and can only come once we have July macro data. This will be for the September or October meeting.”

The ECB also kept its deposit rate unchanged at a record low minus 0.5% while the main refinancing rate remains at zero.