UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields tumble as economic uncertainty weighs

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Government bond yields across the euro area fell to their lowest levels in at least three weeks on Tuesday, as caution surrounding the global economic outlook crept in.

The spread of the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant has led some countries to delay elements of their return to normal life, raising concerns about the impact on economic growth more than a year after the pandemic began.

Ten-year bond yields in Germany fell to three-week lows, while French and Italian 10-year borrowing costs tumbled seven basis points to their lowest since April.

“There is a deterioration in the macro economic outlook and this is playing out in the rates markets,” said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

“There is a rationale for European rates markets rallying more than others because the ECB is more dovish and there’s a higher propensity of euro zone economies to lock down in face of COVID,” he added.

Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was last down almost 5 bps on the day at -0.267%, its lowest level in around three weeks.

Italian 10-year bond yields were 7 bps lower at 0.735% , their lowest since April.

The balance of risks facing the global economy is more negative than previously, partly because of the global spread of the Delta variant, Deutsche Bank said in its latest House View note.

The renewed fall in borrowing costs came as oil prices rose to their highest levels since 2018, with investors confident in a belief that the European Central Bank will keep stimulus in place for some time.

Oil prices extended gains to near $80 a barrel after Ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, abandoned oil output talks.

A key measure of long-term inflation expectations in the euro area extended its rise to above 1.6481%, its highest since late 2018.

“If you look at the move in the price of oil, it’s not as significant as you’d expect it to be at face value given that OPEC+ has been unable to reach agreement to boost output just as demand surges as lockdowns ease,” said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank in London. “Markets have also been of the mind that inflation is of a transitory nature, higher inflation now means lower inflation later because of its cost-push nature.”

Elsewhere, investor sentiment in Germany remained at a very high level in July despite a greater-than-expected drop as forecasts for a strong economic recovery rose, the ZEW economic research institute said.