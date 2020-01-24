UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields up; PMI suggests worst may be over for economy

* Euro zone bond yields edge up

* German PMI rises, euro zone weak but shows positive signs

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged up from multi-week lows on Friday as data suggested that business activity in Germany had picked up in January and fears over the spread of a deadly virus in China eased.

IHS Markit’s flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which tracks the manufacturing and services that account for more than two-thirds of Germany’s economy, rose to 51.1 in January, the highest reading in five months.

The euro zone-wide PMI showed business activity remained weak, although there were some signs that the worst may be over.

In addition, the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus an emergency for China but stopped short of declaring it an epidemic of international concern.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield was up around 1.5 basis points at -0.29%, keeping in sight of six-week lows hit on Thursday after the January ECB meeting.

France’s 10-year bond yield, which fell back below 0% this week, was 2 bps higher at -0.04%.

In general, the selloff in bond markets, even as stocks rallied, was modest - reflecting a reluctance among investors to let go of fixed income in a still uncertain global environment.

“The German PMI number supports the notion that the economy is stabilising but there is a backdrop of uncertainty on coronavirus, global trade,” said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

“This makes it hard to take a long-term view and explains why on a positive day in stocks you don’t get a big underperformance in bonds.”

According to an European Central Bank survey of economists published on Friday, the ECB will still be missing its inflation target of just under 2% in 2022.

The ECB on Thursday launched a broad review of its policy that could lead to redefinition of the inflation goal.

Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn said on Friday the ECB should consider adopting a flexible and symmetrical inflation target.

ITALY WATCH

In Italy, 10-year bond yields briefly dipped to 1.24% , their lowest levels since late November.

They are down around 12 bps this week and set for the biggest weekly decline in six weeks as investors brush aside near-term political risks.

In a regional election this weekend in Emilia Romagna, the right-wing League threatens to end 75 uninterrupted years of rule by the Democratic Party (PD), which is part of Italy’s coalition government.

A strong showing by the League, led by Matteo Salvini, would underscore the frailty of the coalition, which was undermined this week when Luigi Di Maio, leader of the co-ruling 5-Star Movement, stepped down.

But regional elections are not expected to being about a collapse of the national government since the two ruling parties are unlikely to want to face fresh elections, analysts said.

“A win for Lega would likely be short-term bearish for BTPs, but without a national election that could propel Salvini to the premiership, it’s not clear that the bearish move could be sustained on such a result alone,” said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid.