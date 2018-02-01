UPDATE 2-Euro zone yields rise as U.S. policymakers talk up inflation

* Euro zone yields up 2-3 bps on day

* Germany’s yield hits fresh two-year high

* Strong results for French, Spanish auctions

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds in auction and PMI results)

By Fanny Potkin

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose across the board on Thursday after policymakers in the United States flagged a potential uptick in inflation in the world’s biggest economy.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting on Wednesday but said inflation was likely to climb this year, bolstering expectations borrowing costs will continue rising under incoming central bank chief Jerome Powell.

This pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher, and their euro zone counterparts followed suit on Thursday, having already been at multi-year highs on expectations of tighter policy in Europe.

“Long-ended U.S. yields are still rising and that’s spilling over on the European market and Bunds especially. 10-year Bunds are now taking more steer from U.S. developments than the domestic economy,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, hit a fresh two-year high of 0.738 percent, in morning trades, up 4 basis points on the day.

Meanwhile, Reuters data showed French 10-year borrowing costs hitting 1 percent for the first time since March 2017.

Ten-year U.S Treasury yields had reached 2.75 percent, their highest level since April 2014, in overnight trade.

“There is now the expectation of 3 to 4 rate hikes this year (in the United States) on the back of a bullish and strong economy in the U.S. and Europe,” said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

“And of course with the ECB likely coming up with a new forward guidance in the next meeting, the market is anticipating this as well.”

Borrowing costs across the bloc rose by 2-3 basis points, with new issuance by France and Spain well absorbed by markets.

The French Treasury raised a total of 8.8 billion euros in long and ultra-long bonds on Thursday.

Spain, meanwhile, sold 4.05 billion euros of debt at a quadruple bond auction that saw great demand from investors.

The gap between Spanish 10-year bonds and German peers was at 69 bps on Thursday, its tightest since April 2010.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the European Union’s manufacturing survey for January showed the bloc was churning out goods last month at one of the fastest paces in over 20 years, suggesting the economic recovery still has momentum.

ECB chief economist Peter Praet is due to speak later on Thursday and investors will be keeping an ear out for any clues on the pace at which the central bank will withdraw its extraordinary stimulus.

The ECB will not be too hasty in ending its 2.55 trillion euro bond purchase programme as inflation is still not moving decisively towards its target, executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Catherine Evans)