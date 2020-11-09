UPDATE 2-Euro zone yields surge after Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is effective

* Yields soar after, German 10-year yield up 6 bps

* Italian, Greek yields briefly hit new record lows

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds new quote, latest prices after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine news)

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Investors dumped euro zone government bonds on Monday and yields surged after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.

The benchmark German 10-year yield rose 6 basis points to -0.544% after earlier trading down 2 bps. Other core euro zone bond yields also jumped while peripheral bond yields surged off new record lows to trade higher.

Pfizer’s announcement surprised investors, who sent stocks soaring. Markets have not been expecting any effective vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to massive economic shutdowns and upended daily life, any time soon.

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE are the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. The companies said they expect to seek U.S. emergency use authorisation later this month.

“If the bearish view embedded in markets was that there was no effective vaccine any time soon priced in, clearly that needs significant repricing now,” said Russell Silbertson from asset manager Ninety One.

“You couple (this morning’s news) that with the sheer weight of all the stimulus in markets, and that’s a very strong economic upside scenario.”

U.S. Treasury yields soared, with the 10-year yield up 11 basis points on the day at 0.93% and 30-year yields up 14 bps on the day at 1.74%.

Prior to the news, Italian and Greek bond yields had hit new record lows as investors cheered rating agency reviews of their credit ratings and Joe Biden’s presumed victory in the U.S. presidential election boosted sentiment.

The Italian 10-year yield fell to as low as 0.572% after Moody’s stuck with its Baa3 credit rating late on Friday. The 5-year bond yield dipped back into negative-yielding territory.

But by 1230 GMT, the Italian 10-year yield was 3 basis points higher at 0.644%.

Greece’s 10-year yield dropped 8 basis points to 0.747% , also a record low, after Moody’s on Friday upgraded the country’s sovereign debt to Ba3 from B1. It was last at 0.796%, down 3 bps.

European Central Bank bond buying has kept euro zone yields pinned lower or in tight ranges, but development of a successful vaccine has the potential to boost investor sentiment significantly and lift yields as investors seek out riskier assets.

“The good news on the vaccine was always the upside risk for markets and if it is developed and rolled out quickly, then that does support the recovery and reflation narrative,” said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

“But we have do have to be careful that the number of patients reporting results are still very low. So we need to be perhaps cautiously optimistic about this news and look at a lot more results.”