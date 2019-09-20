UPDATE 2-German Bund yields dip to 1-week low, climate package in focus

* German Bund yield at 1-week low

* Germany to finance climate package without new debt - source

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts to lead with German climate package)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s government bond yields fell on Friday, with 10-year borrowing costs dipping to one-week lows following news that a climate package would be financed without new debt.

Most bond yields across the bloc were lower on renewed friction in the Middle East and as a cut in a key Chinese lending rate bolstered demand for fixed income.

Yields in Germany, the euro area’s benchmark bond issuer, fell after news that Germany’s governing parties have agreed a new climate protection package, including a domestic carbon price.

According to one source, the package would have a volume of 50 billion euros ($55 billion) through to 2023 and would be financed without new debt.

“There is this prevailing expectation that is priced into the (bond yield) curve that there will be massive stimulus from Germany, which we think is unrealistic,” said Peter Chatwell, head of rates at Mizuho.

“So every time there is a piece of news like this which brings the market back to reality, German yields fall.”

German bond yields were 1-2 basis points (bps) lower across the curve. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield dipped to -0.526% , its lowest in a week.

The potential for increased spending, and bond issuance, by governments has been in increasing focus given weak economic growth prospects.

At last week’s European Central Bank news conference, the bank’s president Mario Draghi repeatedly called for governments to do more, fuelling concern that ECB policy is reaching the limits of what it can achieve alone.

The Netherlands and Finland this week announced budgets that will step up government spending.

“It is important and a step in the right direction but the numbers and the timeline we’re hearing is nothing significant that will have an impact on growth and inflation in the near-term,” said Mohammed Kazmi, a portfolio manager at UBP, referring to the German climate package.

Across the euro zone, 10-year bond yields were 1-2 bps lower on the day with higher-rated bond markets supported by global risks.

Iran warned U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday against being dragged into war after an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities that Washington and Riyadh blame on Tehran.

China, meanwhile, cut a key lending rate for the second straight month on Friday, a move that follows a U.S. rate cut on Wednesday and last week’s reduction by the ECB.

In the wake of last week’s stimulus package from the ECB, southern European bonds have performed well. Greece’s 10-year bond yield on Friday briefly hit a fresh record low at around 1.31%. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Mark Potter)