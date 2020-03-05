UPDATE 2-Germany's bond yields hit six-month lows, Italian bonds sell off

* German Bund yield hit new 6-month low

* UST 10-year yield back below 1%

* Focus on central bank action

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with latest price action, adds quote)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell to a new six-month low on Thursday, as sentiment in stock markets soured and caution in the face of the coronavirus outbreak steered investors back to safe-haven debt markets.

Borrowing costs across the euro area had edged up in early trade as risk sentiment recovered overnight. But they soon fell again after stock markets came under renewed selling pressure from more companies warning about the damage done by coronavirus.

The yield on Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund, regarded as one of the safest assets in the world, fell 4 basis points to -0.68% - a six-month lows. Two-year German yields also hit a six-month low, falling to -0.86%.

Yields on most higher-rated euro zone bonds also fell 2-3 bps , while southern European bonds came under renewed selling pressure as risk assets sold off.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield was last up 6 bps at 1.08% .

“It’s fair to say that there is a continual to-ing and fro-ing in markets over how to trade the contradictory forces of fundamental concern about the impact of coronavirus and stimulus expectations,” said Lyn Graham-Taylor, rates strategist at Rabobank.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were back below 1% and last down 6 bps on the day.

German Bund yields have tumbled around 25 bps in the past two weeks as investors priced in the coronavirus outbreak hurting economic growth.

Investors are also waiting to see what steps the likes of the European Central Bank (ECB) will take to contain the fallout.

The United States, Australia and Canada have all cut rates this week in response to coronavirus. “Things can change fast, so never rule anything out, but we are just one week away from the (ECB) meeting, so I doubt they will act before that,” said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

“Even next week, I am really not sure they will cut. For one thing, there isn’t much policy space to ease. For another, there has been increased focus on the negative impact of non-standard measures, so it is a tough argument to make.”

The ECB held a conference call late on Tuesday to assess the impact of coronavirus, but policy action was not on the agenda, sources said.

While rate-cut expectations have shot up in the euro area in the past week, an emergency ECB rate reduction looks more complicated than it was for the United States, because rates are already negative.

According to source-based reports, the ECB is weighing options such as a targeted, longer-term refinancing operation (TLTRO) directed at small- and medium-sized enterprises in the 19-country euro zone.