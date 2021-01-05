UPDATE 2-Investors pile into euro zone bonds as 2021 debt sales kick off

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates auctions, adds context)

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Strong demand for new issuance by Germany, Italy and Ireland on Tuesday showed investors eager to bet on expectations that European Central Bank bond-buying and the European Union’s recovery fund will prop up the euro zone bond market in 2021.

Germany sold around 4.8 billion euros ($5.90 billion) worth of two-year Schatz.

The Italian treasury was set to sell 10 billion euros of a new 15-year bond via a syndicate of banks, at a rate of 8 basis points above the March 2036 BTP yield.

Orders were worth over 105 billion euros ($126.72 billion).

Ireland was also seeing strong demand for a new 10-year bond, also being sold via banks, according to one lead manager in the deal. It expects to raise 4 billion to 5 billion euros, up from an initial target of 3 billion to 4 billion euros. Full details of the sale are expected later on Tuesday.

Slovenia also launched two new international issues jointly worth 2 billion euros ($2.45 billion), IFR financial news service reported.

Bond analysts expect over 20 billion euros of supply this week in a month that is typically a heavy for euro zone debt issuance.

“We have the steady drumbeat of negative COVID news and that is something relatively key to the ECB pledges to buy bonds and to support the economy,” said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet, who expects peripheral bonds to do well this year.

“Therefore from the point of view of investors, this is an additional comfort blanket to go and snap up all the bonds that are being sold in January,” he said.

New, tighter lockdown measures were announced for the UK on Monday. Italy decided to keep nationwide restrictions in place and the lockdown in Germany is expected to be extended.

But a combination of ECB bond-buying and the EU recovery fund, which is seen as limiting the economic fallout from COVID-19 in the hardest-hit European countries, such as Italy, gave investors an incentive to buy euro zone government bonds.

“It’s about 80% the ECB and about 20% the EU recovery fund – it’s that sort of a magnitude. The ECB buying is happening now, the Euro recovery fund is going to start making payment second half of this year … it’s slower burning, I think,” said ING’s Bouvet.

Elsewhere, attention was also focused on U.S. runoff elections in Georgia, which will determine the make-up of the Senate and thus President Joe Biden’s ability to pursue his preferred policies.

Analysts said that a win for the Democrats could add to already-rising inflation expectations in the United States, widening the rate differential with the euro zone.

At 1511 GMT, Germany’s benchmark 10-year yield was at -0.589%, up about a basis point on the day. Italy’s 10-year yield was flat at 0.526%.

Ireland’s 10-year yield was also little changed at -0.321% and the spread over Germany - which has shown little impact from Brexit developments in recent months - was a touch tighter .

