UPDATE 2-Investors retreat to German bonds after Wall St sell-off, Italy passes auction test

* Euro zone bond yields drop 4-5 bps on safety bid

* Wall St sell-off sets challenging backdrop for Italy auction

* Italy/Germany spreads widens, back above 300 bps

* U.S. inflation data due out at 1230 GMT (Updates to reflect Italy auction result)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Investors retreated to the safety of German government bonds on Thursday, pushing down yields, as the effects of a sharp selloff on Wall Street made themselves felt across the world.

This set an uncomfortable backdrop for a key Italian auction, but the country’s debt agency squeezed through a 6.5 billion euro bond sale, pulling yields off the day’s highs.

U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow marking their biggest daily declines since Feb. 8, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to criticise the Federal Reserve.

The sell-off triggered a flight to safety bid and the yield on better-rated euro zone government bonds — which move inversely to price — were all between four and five basis points lower.

German government bonds, seen as one of the safest and most liquid assets in the world, were at the forefront of this demand, with 10-year yields dropping six basis points to a one-week low of 0.49 percent before settling at around 0.51 percent.

This came after U.S. Treasury yields dropped about eight basis points to 3.15 percent, coming off a seven-year high hit earlier this week on rate hike expectations.

This yield could be buffeted either way later on Thursday, with U.S. inflation data due at 1230 GMT.

“It remains to be seen whether the accelerating equity plunge is a healthy correction or the tip of the iceberg,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note. They said it created a challenging environment for the Italian auction.

However, Italy did manage to sell a maximum 6.5 billion euros of bonds with demand exceeding supply by a comfortable margin for all of the bonds on offer, though yields were expectedly far higher than in the previous auction.

“It was a fairly mixed result, with strong demand for three of the four bonds,” said Mizuho strategist Antoine Bouvet.

“Overall it’s not enough for the market to continue selling off, pending any other developments we may even see a short-term bounce,” he said.

Italian yields had risen sharply across the curve ahead of the auction but after the result came out they came off the day’s highs.

For example, the yield on two-year Italian bonds fell seven bps from the day’s high, though it was still up nine bps on the day at 1.78 percent.

Benchmark 10-year yields were also off the day’s highs at 3.57 percent — having hit 3.60 percent earlier — and the spread over Germany eased to 305 bps from 310 bps earlier.

Italian yields are trading near four-year highs after the new anti-establishment government’s spending plans put the country on a collision course with the European Union and raised questions over the sustainability of public finances.

“The key issue for Italy is debt sustainability, so that’s why the results of the auction are important,” said Arnaud-Guilhem Lamy, a portfolio manager at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

The Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread, often used by investors as a proxy for euro zone sentiment, has been in focus as it has widened to as much as 316 bps earlier this week, well over double what it was in April.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said last week the government would not change its deficit targets even if the gap widened to 400 basis points. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Jon Boyle)