UPDATE 2-Italian bond yields at 8-week lows on EU fund optimism

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields fell to eight-week lows on Thursday as hopes grew that a European Union proposal for a recovery fund would lift some of the pessimism surrounding the outlook for European assets.

The European Commission proposed a 750 billion-euro recovery fund on Wednesday that would offer 500 billion euros in grants and 250 billion euros in loans to help coronavirus-hit economies recover.

While markets awaited the response from EU nations, analysts grew optimistic about the near term outlook.

“One of the most important headwinds to euro/dollar in recent weeks has been driven by Europe’s slow and uncoordinated response to the crisis,” said George Saravelos, head of FX research at Deutsche Bank.

“If it gains momentum we would see it as a significant positive for the euro.”

Italian bonds, hard hit in recent weeks, rallied with yields on 10-year benchmark bonds falling 6 bps to 1.42%, its lowest level since end-March. It has dropped more than 150 bps from more than one-year highs of 3% hit in mid-March.

“With the release now of the European Commission’s plan for COVID recovery, we see there being room for further positivity in Eurozone risk assets, even while the global sentiment is buffeted by China-related tensions,” Mizuho analysts told clients.

“This feeds directly into our expectations for European risk assets to out-perform, which will be further helped by a likely expansion of ECB QE next week.”

Markets largely expect the European Central Bank to increase its bond purchases when it meets on June 4.

Germany’s 10-year benchmark yield was down 2 basis point at -0.44%, ahead of national inflation figures due at 1200 GMT.

Inflation eased in some German states in May, suggesting the national reading will also decelerate and remain below the ECB’s target, providing further justification for the extra stimulus expected next week.

The German economy is likely to shrink by 6.6% this year as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis before growing by 10.2% in 2021, the Ifo Institute said. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Angus MacSwan)