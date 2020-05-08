UPDATE 2-Italian bond yields fall on easing trade tensions ahead of rating reviews

* Italian yields decline 10 bps, fall further from 2% level

* Broad risk sentiment boosted by trade progress and jobs data

* German yields rise 2 bps after U.S. unemployment numbers

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields - tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, adds detail, updates prices)

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields fell on Friday as investor risk appetite was boosted by easing U.S.-China trade tensions and data showing that the U.S. economy lost fewer jobs than expected and as traders awaited two credit ratings decisions on Italian debt.

Though a German constitutional court ruling earlier this week cast doubt over the future of one of the European Central Bank’s bond-buying programmes, on which Italy depends heavily to keep down borrowing costs, broad improvement in investor sentiment helped Italian yields lower.

In a rebuke to Germany’s highest court, the European Union’s top court on Friday said that it alone had the power to decide whether EU bodies are breaching the bloc’s rules.

Investors also digested news that U.S. and Chinese trade representatives discussed their Phase 1 trade deal on Friday and were open to strengthening cooperation.

Sentiment was further buoyed by slightly better than expected U.S. jobs data, even though the country lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, representing the steepest plunge since the Great Depression.

The 10-year Italian bond yield fell as much as 10 basis points to 1.794%, pulling it further away from the 2% hit earlier this week. Some economists say borrowing costs above 2% start to throw Italy’s debt sustainability into danger.

Shorter-dated Italian debt yields also dropped, with the two-year yield at 0.681%, 10 basis points lower on the day.

Yields on other debt in the euro zone’s periphery also fell, with the Spanish 10-year yield down 2 basis points at 0.864%.

Italy’s sovereign rating, one notch above a so-called junk rating, is under review, with both Moody’s and DBRS set to update the market later on Friday.

Most analysts do not expect either to downgrade Italian debt, but Nordea analyst Jan von Gerich this week’s fall in Italian yields meant “the risk is still to wider spreads”.

“It’s up to the ECB. They could drive spreads lower, but I think they want to keep pressure on governments,” he said, referring to the ECB’s desire for politicians to raise spending and ease the burden on monetary policy to support the economy.

Von Gerich also felt the market was overly optimistic about the United States and China resolving their trade tensions.

“When it comes to (U.S. President Donald) Trump, everything is uncertain ... But it will be very difficult for China to hold in this environment to those commitments in the trade agreement,” he said, referring to the economic hit China faces from the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The German 10-year yield rose after the U.S. jobs data and was last up two basis points at -0.532%.

Other core euro zone yields gained 1 to 2 basis points .