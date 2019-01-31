UPDATE 2-Italy recession keeps euro zone bond wagon rolling on

* Euro zone economy stays at lowest in four years

* Italy officially goes into recession

* German, French yields drop

* U.S. rate hike cycle might be at over

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German and French borrowing costs dropped to new lows on Thursday as soft euro zone economic data — including a recession in Italy — strengthened the case for owning government bonds.

Euro zone economic growth continued to rumble along at its lowest level in four years in the fourth quarter of the year while Italy officially fell into recession, dropping even below market expectations, data showed.

As a result, euro zone government bond yields hovered around recent lows, with investors expecting central banks to keep policy looser in response to a slowing global economy.

This was given further credence by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which discarded its promises of “further gradual increases” in interest rates overnight, and said it would be “patient” before making any further moves.

“Hopes of a swift bounce back after the poor third quarter had already faded towards the end of the year, but the 0.2 percent growth in GDP remains disappointing nevertheless,” Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING, said of euro zone growth.

He said that the European Central Bank’s staff projections of 1.7 percent growth for 2019 would likely be downgraded in March.

“With this, the almost philosophical debate in the governing council of where we are and where we are going may take a more pessimistic turn that will please the doves.”

The yield on Germany’s 10-year bond, the benchmark for the euro zone, was down a basis point at 0.17 percent, having hit a four-week low of 0.161 percent in early trading.

Most other euro zone bond yields were between 1-3 bps lower, and France’s 10-year bond yield dropped to its lowest in over two years at 0.573 percent at one stage before settling at around 0.58 percent.

Large Spanish and Italian bond redemptions due this week had pushed South European bond yields down 3-4 bps but the news on the recession in Italy did curb some of the demand for Italian bonds in particular.

By 1045 GMT, Italian 10-year yields were down only about a basis point, coming off the six-month low of 2.566 percent hit in early European trade.

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields remained 3-4 bps lower.

U.S. Treasury yields hit new two-week lows on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled its three-year drive to tighten monetary policy might be at an end as the outlook darkens for the world’s largest economy.

“They are signalling that the rate cycle may have already come to an end, and that they are getting flexible on the next rates response,” said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

“That was the most surprising element - the balance sheet element was already flagged,” he added, referring to comments that the Fed balance sheet would remain larger than previously expected. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Jon Boyle)