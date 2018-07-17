UPDATE 2-No summer blues here: Italian bond yields fall to 7-week lows

* Italian 10-year bond yields at 7-week low

* Outperform euro zone peers

* Risk appetite, ECB policy, summer carry trades help

* Fed’s Powell to deliver testimony (Updates with fall in Italian yields to 7-week low)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s long-term borrowing costs fell to seven-week lows on Tuesday, narrowing the gap over euro zone benchmark issuer Germany in a recovery for the country at the centre of a bond market rout in late May.

Analysts cited a number of reasons for the rebound, including a pick-up in risk appetite globally and confidence that the European Central Bank will keep rates on hold for some time.

Italian government bond yields were down 10-12 basis points across the curve, on a day where most euro zone yields were just 1-2 bps lower ahead of a testimony to Congress by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

“The idea is that the market is in risk-on mode unless told otherwise,” said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank in London.

“Both stocks and peripherals are positive in the absence of any negative news, so these risky assets are doing well.”

Italy’s 10-year bond yield fell more than 10 bps to 2.48 percent, its lowest level in seven weeks, and down from a peak of around 3.39 percent hit briefly on May 29 as Italian political turmoil gripped markets.

The gap over the benchmark German Bund yields was 212 bps - its tightest since early June. Two-year Italian bond yields fell more than 10 bps to 0.55 percent, the lowest in around a month.

Analysts said the ECB’s signalling last month that it would keep interest rates in the euro area at record lows well into next year also helped explain the rebound in Italian bonds.

They added that the market-friendly rates backdrop was encouraging carry trades, where investors borrow in a country with low interest rates and park the cash in higher yielding assets such as Italian debt.

“We’ve also noted the latest bullish dynamics in Italy, which started with the ECB conference last month,” said Rainer Guntermann, a rates strategist at Commerzbank.

“Despite some still notable headline noise from the political landscape, it seems that the political story has been taken on board and is not creating additional weakness for now.”

Ratings agency DBRS on Friday confirmed Italy’s rating at BBB (High) and said that expected deviations from current fiscal targets under the new coalition government were unlikely to materially undermine its public debt sustainability.

Elsewhere in the bloc, trade was largely subdued ahead of Powell’s testimony.

Powell is expected to express confidence in the U.S. economy and affirm the Fed’s gradual approach to raising short-term interest rates.

Analysts said they will also be watching for any comments on the impact of trade tensions and the marked flattening of the U.S. Treasury curve.

Germany meanwhile sold 2.4 billion euros of two-year Schatz bonds.