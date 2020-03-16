UPDATE 2-Southern European, French borrowing costs jump as risk aversion grows

(Adds chart, inflation expectations, comments)

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Southern European bond yields jumped to multi-month highs on Monday as investors fled from riskier assets after a second rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve and coordinated central bank action to address the impact of coronavirus.

The Fed cut interest rates for the second time in less than two weeks on Sunday, to 0%-0.25%. Major central banks cut pricing on their swap lines to provide dollars to financial institutions around the world.

The moves failed to calm markets. Stocks and the dollar fell , moves that were echoed by Southern European debt, the riskier spectrum of the euro zone bond market.

Spain went into partial lockdown on Saturday as part of a 15-day state of emergency. Non-essential venues also closed in France, raising concern over the economic impact such drastic measures may have, especially for highly-indebted economies.

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year bond yields rose to nine-and-a-half-month highs at 0.76% and 0.95% respectively, up around 15 bps on the day .

The gap between Spain and Germany’s 10-year yields - effectively the risk premium Spain pays on its debt - touched its highest since October 2018 at 136 bps.

French 10-year yields also soared as much as 14 basis points to three-and-a-half-month highs at 0.14%.

Italian 10-year yields rose as much as 30 basis points at 2.03%, breaching the 2% mark for the first time since July. They later fell to 1.97%, up 17 bps on the day.

“The momentum we’ve seen in the periphery is largely to do with the sentiment towards debt metrics in countries which after many, many years of quantitative easing and existing central bank support within the euro zone are going into another fairly significant if not larger crisis than the one before,” said Rabobank strategist Matt Cairns.

Southern European bond markets, often referred to as the “periphery”, are the most indebted in the euro zone.

The region’s debt has been under pressure since last week, when European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said it was not the bank’s job to “close spreads”, or the risk premium on Southern European debt.

Lagarde apologised to her fellow policymakers for those comments, according to a Financial Times report on Sunday.

Higher-rated, core debt yields also rose on Monday, with Germany’s 10-year benchmark up 4 bps to -0.55%. Dutch yields rose 7 bps to -0.27%.

“It is quite illustrative to note that longer bond yields have not made new lows despite free-falling equity prices, further weakening in the economic outlook and the Fed’s large easing package,” Nordea chief analyst Jan von Gerich wrote in a client note.

“The floor in bond yields is starting to become visible again. This does not mean yields would rise considerably any time soon,” he said.

Euro zone inflation expectations tumbled to new record lows below 0.84%, far off the ECB’s close to but below 2% target.

“There are concerns about inflation going forward and how inflation will be left after this crisis is behind us, because it was already very low and the European economy was already very weak,” said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

European Union finance ministers will meet on Monday via video call to discuss the impact of the coronavirus. The European Commission, which predicted the outbreak would lead to a recession this year, wants to channel 37 billion euros ($41 billion) of existing EU funds to companies in greatest need and take a lenient approach to state aid rules.