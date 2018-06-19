UPDATE 2-Trade war fears drive euro zone bond yields lower

* German, US 10-bond year yields hit 2-1/2 week low

* Most other euro zone bond yields down 2-3 bps

* Draghi dovish at Sintra, euro slips

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Writes through, adds chart)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Tuesday as escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, the two biggest world economies, lifted demand for safe-haven debt.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, prompting a swift warning of retaliation from Beijing.

Chinese stocks fell almost 4 percent and alarm bells rang across global markets. That in turn prompted investors to seek safety in better-rated government bonds such as those issued by the United States and Germany.

“You only have to look at how far the main Shanghai index has fallen to see that people would probably want some safe-haven assets at this point,” said DZ Bank analyst Andy Cossor.

Dovish comments from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi added to downward pressure on euro area bond yields and the single currency.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the region, hit a 2-1/2 week low of 0.35 percent and was down for a sixth straight day.

Most other high-grade euro zone government bond yields fell 2-3 bps.

U.S. Treasury yields were also lower, with 10-year yields hitting a 2-1/2 week low of 2.85 percent.

“The trade issues have been bubbling away in the background — and Trump has certainly turned up the heat on that topic,” said Cossor of DZ Bank.

“If it were to develop into a more serious trade conflict, it could slow the pace of economic growth, we could see more demand for bonds.”

Caution from ECB chief Draghi added to the upbeat mood in bond markets.

The ECB will be patient in tightening policy further, Draghi told the bank’s hallmark policy forum in Sintra, Portugal, adding that market pricing for its first post-crisis rate hike was consistent with its aim to move gradually.

The ECB decided last week to end its 2.6 trillion euro bond purchase scheme by year-end but said interest rates would stay unchanged at least through next summer, a wording that pushed back rate hike expectations by three months to September 2019.

“What’s been said by Draghi and other ECB officials hasn’t changed our view that they could hike in the autumn of next year,” said Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole.

Elsewhere, a senior German government official said Greece will likely get up to 15 billion euros ($17.33 billion) for stabilisation after its third bailout programme ends in August so it does not have to borrow from the market.