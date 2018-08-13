UPDATE 2-Turkey contagion fears roil Italy's bond market

* Italy/Germany bond yield gap widens to 278 bps

* Italy bond yields higher, underperform euro area

* Turkey contagion fears, Italy uncertainty weigh

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with latest price action, adds comment, chart)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The yield premium investors demand for holding Italian bonds over top-rated Germany rose to its highest since late May on Monday, propelled by political uncertainty in Italy and concerns about contagion from a financial crisis in Turkey.

Broader euro zone bond markets were largely stable at the start of the week, with Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield pinned at a one-month low.

Italy once again stood out as the bloc’s underperformer, weighed down by conflicting comments from the government, global risk aversion and worries about the Italian banking sector’s exposure to Turkey.

Markets were unnerved on Friday by a report in the Financial Times that the European Central Bank was worried about European banks’ exposure to Turkey.

Euro zone bank stocks tumbled 1.3 percent to a six-week low on Monday as Turkey-exposed banks BBVA, Unicredit and BNP Paribas fell 0.9 to 2.6 percent.

“You have risk aversion and concerns about Turkey contagion risk hitting Italy against a backdrop of the Italian government not quite on the firmest footing,” said David Vickers, a senior portfolio manager at Russell Investments in London.

“You look for where there is fragility and the uncertainties surrounding Italian politics are more acute when you get global pressures.”

MIXED MESSAGES

Speculators will probably attack Italian financial markets this month but the country has the resources to defend itself, Giancarlo Giorgetti - a senior and highly influential government official - said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday Italy did not risk a financial market attack and that his government could not be “threatened” by the idea.

Mixed messages from various government ministers and coalition officials have confused investors and exacerbated market concerns over the coalition’s economic plans.

Italy’s borrowing costs higher were 8 to 12 basis points higher on Monday, and at their highest levels in just over a week.

The gap between 10-year Italian and German government bond yields — a key gauge of investor appetite for risk — widened to almost 278 bps . That’s up from 268 bps late on Friday and the widest since late May - when a political crisis sparked a sell-off in Italian bonds.

The spread has widened almost 47 bps this month.

“The comments by Di Maio in particular echo the economic warfare rhetoric we’ve seen from Turkey, so that probably doesn’t help,” said ING senior rates strategist Martin van Vliet.

On Monday, South Africa’s rand plunged to a two-year low against the dollar.

The strain in emerging markets bolstered safe-haven bonds, with Germany’s 10-year Bund yield hitting a one-month low at 0.306 percent.

Elsewhere, a rise in Greek bond yields was limited by an unexpected Fitch Ratings upgrade on Friday.