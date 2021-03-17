UPDATE 2-U.S./German 10-year yield gap at 13-month high as bonds await Fed

* Bond yields rise ahead of Fed meeting

AMSTERDAM/MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - German benchmark bond yields rose but less than their U.S. peers before the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday, pushing the spread between them to the widest since February 2020.

Ten-year benchmark Treasury yields climbed to a 14-month peak, hitting a high of 1.689%, as caution set in ahead of the U.S. central bank’s latest policy decision.

Expectations that vast U.S. fiscal stimulus will boost economic growth and cause inflation to rebound have pushed government bond yields higher in recent weeks.

Markets will focus on the Fed’s so-called “dot plot,” which shows the outlook for its policy rate. While some economists expect this will show one rate hike for 2023 versus none in December, an unchanged median dot for that year could be seen as Fed pushback against the recent bond market sell-off.

“We expect the median of Fed members’ interest rate projections today to indicate no first rate hike in 2023. However, this could surprise some market participants and... allow Treasury yields to consolidate,” BayernLB strategists said in a note.

Though bond yields also rose, analysts said the European Central Bank’s decision to accelerate its pandemic emergency bond purchases last week, and delays in the bloc’s vaccine roll-out compounded by a temporary halt to AstraZeneca vaccinations, kept those yields in check.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, reached its highest in more than one week and was last up just less than 5 basis points (bps) at -0.290%.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, which hit its highest since January 2020, was last up more than 5 bps on the day. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

The spread between 10-year German and U.S. yields widened to 198 bps at one point on Wednesday, the widest since February 2020. The gap was last at 196.3.

In Italy, 10-year government bond yields rose 7 bps to 0.699%.

Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank, said euro zone bonds were also likely under pressure from longer-dated issuance from Germany and Greece during the session, which tends to push up yields on existing bonds.

Greece raised 2.5 billion euros from its first 30-year bond sale in more than a decade, with an issue that was more than 10 times oversubscribed, while Germany raised 1.2 billion euros from a reopening of 30-year bonds.

Luxembourg also generated 2.5 billion euros by selling a new 10-year bond via a syndicate of banks.

Elsewhere, Italy raised 2.5 billion euros via a bond due 2031 in an exchange auction, the maximum planned amount. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Mark Heinrich)