UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields fall after modest U.S. jobs data

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday after a slightly weaker than expected U.S. May employment report as investors sought cues for what this means for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s bond purchases.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 559,000 jobs last month, following an unexpected slowdown in the labour market in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 650,000 new jobs.

Euro zone government bond yields fell following the data release, though by less than U.S. Treasuries. The bloc’s bonds are often correlated with moves across the Atlantic.

Friday’s moves added to a fall in borrowing costs, as markets have been reassured by dovish commentary from European Central Bank policymakers in recent weeks suggseting it is unlikely to slow pandemic emergency bond purchases at the June 10 meeting.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, fell as much as 3 basis points to its lowest since May 10 at -0.217%.

Italy’s 10-year yield fell to its lowest since May 7 at 0.87%.

Massimiliano Maxia, a senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors, highlighted that though the rise of nonfarm payrolls was weaker than expected, hourly earnings numbers were stronger.

“Today’s data probably won’t change much the scenario for government bond yields in the short term, pending the U.S. inflation figure due on June 10. We expect euro zone bond and U.S. bond yields to stay not far from the current levels over the next few days,” he said.

Focus was on what the data would mean for the U.S. Federal Reserve to start officially debating tapering its bond buying at its policy meeting on June 16 - something that would also impact euro area bonds.

Prior to the reading, Commerzbank analysts had said over 600,000 jobs added - less than Friday’s reading - would have been enough to prompt the discussion.

Most analysts expect the Fed to disclose tapering plans at its Jackson Hole, Wyoming, economic symposium in August.

“The arguments on both sides of the inflation and overheating debate are hardly likely to go away soon,” Deutsche Bank analysts said, recalling “Fed Chair Powell’s argument that he wants to see a ‘string’ of good jobs numbers before the Fed starts to pare back its support.”

Fitch is scheduled to review Italy’s credit rating on Friday. The agency unexpectedly downgraded Italy in April 2020 given the significant impact from the pandemic, but has maintained its rating one notch above junk since.

Analysts at UniCredit do not see any change in the rating assessment, expecting the agency to focus on short and medium-term economic prospects.