UPDATE 3-Euro zone yields dip as Lagarde says tapering talk 'premature'

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates after ECB press conference, rewrites throughout)

April 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Thursday after the European Central Bank emphasised it was too early to talk about tapering its pandemic bond buying programme, which holds down government borrowing costs.

The ECB left policy unchanged as expected at its governing council meeting, keeping copious stimulus flowing even as it faces questions over how it might claw back support once the pandemic-stricken euro zone economy reopens.

The bank did not on Thursday discuss any phasing out of its huge emergency bond buying programme, President Christine Lagarde told reporters, adding such a discussion is “simply premature”. Any changes to the programme are “data-dependent”, not linked to a particular time frame, Lagarde added.

She also noted the divergence between outlooks in the euro area versus the U.S. economy, which faces a quicker recovery from the pandemic with more significant fiscal stimulus.

Lagarde’s comments came after hawkish ECB policymakers recently called for a reduction in the pace of purchases during the next quarter, causing concerns of a potential taper tantrum at the bank’s June meeting. The ECB has also not been buying as much under its pandemic buying programme as some analysts expected since it accelerated purchases in March, adding to those concerns.

“All hypotheses of tapering, defined as premature, have been put on hold,” said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income product specialist at Allianz Global Investors in Milan.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was down 2 basis points after the ECB’s press conference at -0.28%, having risen 2 bps on the day earlier.

Italy’s 10-year yield was down similarly to 0.74% by 1403 GMT, having risen 3 bps earlier, with the risk premium over German bonds around 102 basis points.

Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING, said the drop in yields may be “a sign that some in the market were positioned for a hawkish slip-up on the future of PEPP; this didn’t happen so shorts were covered.”

Attention now turns to the June meeting, where some analysts are concerned the bank may make a “hawkish mistake” following good news from European economic data.

“The June meeting will undoubtedly be more important in understanding the central bank’s true intentions,” Allianz’s Maxia said.

Euro zone stocks were largely unmoved after the ECB policy announcement and throughout Lagarde’s press conference and were last up 0.8% on the day.

The euro was also unmoved and traded within recent ranges throughout press conference. It was last flat on the day at $1.2028. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Yoruk Bahceli; additional reporting by Danilo Masoni and Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Gareth Jones)