UPDATE 3-German Bund yields turn positive on Brexit hopes, U.S.-China trade

* German 10-year Bund yield turns positive

* Markets take heart from Brexit negotiations

* Most 10-yr EZ bond yields up to 4 bps higher (Adds U.S. services data, Italy budget report, latest prices)

By Virginia Furness

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields were lifted off recent lows on Wednesday with Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield heading back above zero as hopes of a softer Brexit fuelled risk appetite and investors took heart from signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she was seeking another short extension to Brexit beyond April 12, and offered to work with opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to agree a divorce deal. Analysts say this suggests May is pivoting towards a softer Brexit.

“May has finally arrived at the point she should have begun the process at, by asking the entire house what sort of Brexit should be delivered,” said Matt Cairns, rates strategist at Rabobank. “This is adding to the positive tone in the market.”

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield rose six basis points to hit 0.008 percent, its first positive reading since March 25 when expectations of further monetary easing from the European Central Bank pushed it into negative territory.

It was hovering around the zero percent mark at the market close.

British government bond yields rose as much as seven basis points as investors reduced their holdings of safe assets following May’s announcement she was seeking cross-party talks to resolve the political impasse over Brexit.

Markets were also lifted overnight by hopes of progress in China-U.S. trade talks, and stronger data earlier this week. Asian shares rose to seven-month highs, while oil approached the key $70 per barrel mark.

The United States and China “expect to make more headway” in trade talks this week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday, while the Financial Times reported that Chinese and U.S. officials have resolved “most of the issues” standing in the way of a trade deal.

U.S. Treasury yields were 4 basis points higher in European trade to 2.52 percent having risen over 10 basis points this week. But they came off the day’s highs after data showed U.S. services sector activity slowed to a more than 1-1/2 year low in March.

However, overall euro zone government bond yields were well off the 2-1/2 year lows seen last week after ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank was considering ways to alleviate pressure on banks.

Most 10-year yields in the bloc were 3-6 basis points higher with appetite not even dampened by dour business activity in the euro zone.

IHS Markit’s Euro Zone Composite Final Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), considered a good measure of overall economic health, dipped to 51.6 in March from February’s 51.9.

The effect of this was counteracted by euro zone retail sales, that came in stronger than expected for the month of February.

Italian government bond yields, meanwhile, having dropped in early trade on some better-than-expected data, were slightly higher on the day by the time the market closed, on reports of a potential downward revision on growth forecasts.

Sources told Reuters Italy this month will probably cut its 2019 economic growth forecast to 0.3 percent or 0.4 percent and raise the budget deficit target to around 2.3 percent of gross domestic product.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield, having dipped four basis points to 2.49 percent at one stage, ended the day up a basis point at 2.54 percent. (Reporting by Virginia Furness, Additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Catherine Evans and Andrew Cawthorne)