April 23, 2018 / 6:45 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

U.S./Germany bond yield spread hits widest level in 29 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - The gap between German and U.S. 10-year borrowing costs hit its widest level in nearly three decades in early trading on Monday following a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest level since January 2014 at 2.9790 percent.

This briefly pushed the Germany/U.S. 10-year bond yield spread to 236 basis points, the widest since April 1989.

Yields in most Euro zone government bonds also rose between two and four basis points. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Julien Ponthus)

