Weak risk appetite keeps German bond yields below one-week highs

By Yoruk Bahceli

AMSTERDAM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German 10-year bond yields held below one-week highs on Friday, as geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over a new U.S. coronavirus stimulus package supported safe-haven assets.

Risk appetite was expected to remain subdued on Friday after U.S.-China tensions rose, with U.S. President Donald Trump ratcheting up already high tensions with Beijing by banning transactions with two popular Chinese apps.

There was little progress towards agreement on new financial stimulus to salve the heavy human and economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Investors’ concerns hit stocks and propped up safe-haven assets such as gold, which hit record highs.

Safe-haven German bond yields were unchanged at -0.53% in early Friday trade, holding below one-week highs at -0.49% hit on Thursday.

Italian 10-year bond yields were up 2 basis points to 1.01%, near their lowest since early March.

Market focus on Friday is on U.S. non-farm payroll numbers due at 1230 GMT.

“With global risk sentiment still fragile, today’s non-farm payrolls will provide another major test,” Commerzbank’s head of interest rate strategy Michael Leister told clients.

“A major beat seems required to push USTs (U.S. Treasuries) and Bunds lower though with the current safety bid set to extend into the weekend.”

The payroll release follows weak private employment figures released on Wednesday. That is likely to dampen market reaction in the case of a disappointment, analysts at ING said.

Germany’s manufacturing economy continued its recovery from the coronavirus lockdown for the second consecutive month in June, with output rising 8.9%, helped by a 14.9% jump in exports, data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Editing by Timothy Heritage)