No agreement on euro zone budget, different views- German finmin

LUXEMBOURG, June 22 (Reuters) - There is no agreement among euro zone finance ministers about a joint euro zone budget with different views being expressed at a meeting in Luxembourg, Germany’s finance minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday

“What has led to different reactions is the question of whether we need a euro zone budget,” Scholz told a news conference following a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg.

“The debate has shown that the proposed solution is reasonable, to link the proposal to the MFF. It is only the start of the debate,” Scholz added, referring to the EU budget or multiannual financial framework (MFF). (Reporting by Peter Maushagen, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)