FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 22, 2018 / 11:11 AM / in 3 minutes

No agreement on euro zone budget, different views- German finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 22 (Reuters) - There is no agreement among euro zone finance ministers about a joint euro zone budget with different views being expressed at a meeting in Luxembourg, Germany’s finance minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday

“What has led to different reactions is the question of whether we need a euro zone budget,” Scholz told a news conference following a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg.

“The debate has shown that the proposed solution is reasonable, to link the proposal to the MFF. It is only the start of the debate,” Scholz added, referring to the EU budget or multiannual financial framework (MFF). (Reporting by Peter Maushagen, writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.