Euro zone budget to support reforms, investment, through grants, loans -Centeno

BRUSSELS, March 11 (Reuters) - A future euro zone budget should support structural reforms and investment in euro zone countries through grants and loans, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Mario Centeno said on Monday, summing up discussions among euro ministers.

“There is broad agreement that this tool should support both structural reforms and public investment,” Centeno told a news conference.

“Many of us favour an integrated approach, which would allow packages of investment programs and reform measures backed by financial support, to be proposed by members. Overall, the preferred form of delivery is via grants but there is also some support for loans,” he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)