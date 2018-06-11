FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 10:18 AM / in 2 days

Eurogroup chief sees draft deal on bank fund backstop by end-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 11 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers should agree in principle on a backstop for the Single Resolution Fund for banks in time for an EU summit at the end of June, their chairman Mario Centeno said on Monday.

Speaking at a conference in Lisbon, Centeno said “only some details need to be fine-tuned in the negotiations such as the decision process in using the backstop and its introduction date, which could be before 2024”.

“But I expect that at the end of the month we could have an agreement in principle.” (Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves; editing by John Stonestreet)

