FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - The adjusted current account surplus of the 19 countries sharing the euro narrowed to 27 billion euros in February from 37 billion euros in January, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday.

In the 12 months to February, the surplus was 2.9 percent of the bloc’s gross domestic product, narrowing from 3.3 percent in the preceding 12 months.

To read more about this data: here