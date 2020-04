FRANKFURT, April 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s current account surplus widened to 40 billion euros ($43.45 billion) in February from 32 billion euros one month earlier, the European Central Bank said on Monday.

In the 12-months to February, the euro zone recorded a current account surplus of 339 billion euros, equal to 2.8% of its gross domestic product, compared with a surplus of 361 billion euros (3.1% GDP) in the 12 months to February 2019. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)